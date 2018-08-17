Speech to Text for Blue Angels make stops at Terre Haute hospitals

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

10" caught-up "with the u-s navy blue angels" "at union hospital". "the men in blue" visited patients that may not be able to attend this weekend's air show. "the pilots say" .. it's also a special time for them "to talk with veterans"and "hear their stories". //////// [b10]blue angels visit union patients-sot //////// "not only spread our message of telling the story of the united states navy and the marine corps., but also to inspire everyone to essentially do what they want to do. be perfect at what they aspire to be. you know, chase their dreams." //////// "the pilots" also made a point to visit the fine folks "at terre haute regional hospital". "today" marks "the final day o preparations"