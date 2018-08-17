Speech to Text for Woman arrested after her infant son had broken bones

of clinton.. is accused of abusing her "2"-month-old baby. in mid-july.. "vermillion county deputies" were notified "by indiana d-c-s" of the abuse. "police say".. the infant was brought into the emergency room "with several broken bones". "police say".. "king" gave a statement.. blaming "another toddler" for those injuries. after further examination from doctors "at riley hospital for children" .. it was confirmed.. that "the baby" had "4"-broken bones.. plus, fractures healing from previous injuries. "king" remains behind bars on "50"-thousand-dollars bond.. with "10"-percent allowed.