Keeping a close eye on the weekend forecast

Posted: Fri Aug 17 15:52:12 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Aug 17 15:52:12 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

s will continue through the night so keep an eye on the sky if you have any outdoor plans. temperatures will drop to the upper 60's overnight. the moisture and warm conditions will create a chance for patchy fog late tonight and early tomorrow. mostly cloudy skies will set in tomorrow afternoon and temperatures will rise to the mid 80's. tomorrow night expect some clearing in the sky and temperatures dropping to the mid 60's. s will continue through the night so keep an eye on the sky if you have any outdoor plans. temperatures will drop to the upper 60's overnight. the moisture and warm conditions will create a chance for patchy fog late tonight and early tomorrow. mostly cloudy skies will set in tomorrow afternoon and temperatures will rise to the mid 80's. tomorrow night expect some clearing in the sky and temperatures dropping to the mid 60's. sunshine will return sunday. s will continue through the night so keep an eye on the sky if you have any outdoor plans. temperatures will drop to the upper 60's overnight. the moisture and warm conditions will create a chance for patchy fog late tonight and early tomorrow. mostly cloudy skies will set in tomorrow afternoon and temperatures will rise to the mid 80's. tomorrow night expect some clearing in the sky and temperatures dropping to the mid 60's. s will continue through the night so keep an eye on the sky if you have any outdoor plans. temperatures will drop to the upper 60's overnight. the moisture and warm conditions will create a chance for patchy fog late tonight and early tomorrow. mostly cloudy skies will set in tomorrow afternoon and temperatures will rise to the mid 80's. tomorrow night expect some clearing in the sky and temperatures dropping to the mid 60's. s will continue through the night so keep an eye on the sky if you have any outdoor plans. temperatures will drop to the upper 60's overnight. the moisture and warm conditions will create a chance for patchy fog late tonight s will continue through the night so keep an eye on the sky if you have any outdoor plans. temperatures will drop to the upper 60's overnight. the moisture and warm conditions will create a chance for patchy fog late tonight weather quiz question. coming up in sports, we'll preview
Terre Haute
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Zionsville
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 72°
Rockville
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 75°
Casey
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 80°
Brazil
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 75°
