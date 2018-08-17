Speech to Text for Tora! Tora! Tora! ready for flight at air show

planes are prepped. we are less than a day away from the terre haute airshow. over the next two days thousands will turn out to watch some of the most advanced jets do their stuff. one demonstration educates the public in addition to providing a good show. news 10s garrett brown joins us live from the news room. he has more on their experience they offer first hand. back in nineteen seventy there was a movie released call tora tora tora. it was a film reenacting the attack on pearl harbor. well today the planes used in that movie are used in a similar way. showing what took part so many years ago to the nation. before there were the blue angels and f-22 raptor jets there were japanese fighter planes. the same type used during one of the nation's deadliest attacks. "well we're a living history lesson. we recreate the attack on pearl harbor which happened december 7th 1941." tora tora tora is a reenactment demonstration of what took place back in 1941. for forty six years pilots have manned these planes to retell the story. patrick hutchins is a second generation pilot with the group. "i was 16 years old when i started watching my father start flying this act. so i kinda always knew i would when i started flying at that age." well today i wanted to know what it was like first hand to fly in the squadron. so i loaded up with hutchens and we led the eight planes around terre haute. it was only a sample of what was to come. there might have been no fire and explosions for this flight. but was enough time to show the reason why they perform their demonstration. "we're not recreating a war for glorification of war. we have to remember where our freedom comes from. we have to remember when we're attacked." eventually we landed back down to earth. a flight that i will never forget. but these pilots just hope the younger generations will understand their message. tora tora tora will be performing both days at the terre haute airshow. they hope that everyone will turn out to check out everything they have to offer. reporting live from the news room. im news 10s garrett brown. back to you. [b17]tease 1-live north vermillion football is set to play a season opener.