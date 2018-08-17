Clear

181st Open House

Posted: Fri Aug 17 15:47:48 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Aug 17 15:47:48 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for 181st Open House

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the 181st intelligence wing offered a career open house today. the military base invited local high school juniors and seniors leaders called it an opportunity for students to see everything the base does for the community. "great to see the young kids here obviously there's opportunity here in the air national guard and the army national guard and to expose this number of kids that we have here today to those opportunities is only good for the communities and families." this is the first year for this career fair. organizers hope to make it an annual event. well the runway is set and the
