Loogootee Library Donation

Loogootee Library Donation

Posted: Fri Aug 17 15:43:25 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Aug 17 15:43:25 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Loogootee Library Donation

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

facility. fundraising efforts are now getting a boost from a generous donation from the community. news 10 bureau chief gary brian has the story. "the loogootee library is raising money for a new facility. and their efforts just got a big boost from the community." when you walk into the loogootee library you'll run into a number of chairs. upon further review you'll see that they are actually pieces of art. "this one, riley graber she's nine years old, painted and donated herself." the chairs are just one of the fundraising efforts being used by the library. "people of the community come in. we had some chairs but they also would get their own chairs. wooden chairs. they would pick out a theme. and paint them in the different styles and donate them to the library." funds raised go towards helping the library build a new facility. the library was awarded a 1.1 million dollar fda loan. however they are hoping to bring the monthly payment down. "our goal is $200,000 to go towards that 1.1 million dollars." the library is now a step closer to that goal. a donor stepped up with a proposal. "starting august 13th, all the money you can raise in sixty days up to $20,000 we will match that." it's an offer that means a lot to wagler and those working on the project. "i was just blown away. that was just such a generous offer. and how do you even say thank you to a family that generous? there's just not any words." no words for the outpouring of community support. whether it's with the help of big donors or artists like 9 year old riley graber. "if you're interested in one of the chairs you can head over to our website at wthitv.com and click on this story. in loogootee, gary brian news 10." the terre haute humane society received
