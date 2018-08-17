Clear

Terre Haute Police Department receives new K9 Officer

Posted: Fri Aug 17 15:40:51 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Aug 17 15:40:51 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

officer is joining the ranks of the terre haute police department. k-9 pitts was introduced to the public for the first time earlier today. family of fallen officer rob pitts was also on hand to meet the new addition. news 10's heather good is live in the studio with more on the announcement. officer rob pitts was killed in the line of duty in may. since then... top guns has been raising money through t-shirt sales to buy the police department a new k-9. the only stipulation was the dog had to be named pitts in honor of the fallen officer. covered: "i think he'd be very proud that he's going to be out there doing the same things rob did." terre haute police officers say k-9 pitts is just a little different... and that's why they picked him. chief john plasse says, "just a little bit off, that's just kind of, that's rob. i don't think it could be a better fit with the dogs personality." the one and a half year old dog is partnered with handler ivan walker. walker says you can tell pitts is ready to work. handler ivan walker says, "of course that's the best way to honor and remember rob is to take him out there and find bad guys." k-9 pitts was able to visit with the family of his namesake. many of them wearing shirts used to raise the money needed for the k-9 team. steve ellis, top guns, says, "the community has done a phennominal job at that and we want to say thank you to the whole community." chief plasse says this is just another way to keep officer rob pitts' memory alive and recognize his sacrifice. plasse says, "and we'll never forget that and anything we can do to bring honor to him we'll do that." chief plasse says k-9 pitts will help the deparmtent at a time where the program is losing other k-9s to retirement. back to you. areas of thundershower s will continue through the
