New motion filed on behalf of Frank Shahadey

New motion filed on behalf of Frank Shahadey

Posted: Fri Aug 17 15:38:54 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Aug 17 15:38:55 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

6. the attorney for frank shahadey filed a new motion today. [b6]vigo co school corp presser rov mon-vo off top it seeks to clarify the amount of money shahadey owes the vigo county school corporation for restitution. it also asks to stop a wage garnishment hearing scheduled for next week. that's according to indiana court documents. you may remember shahadey worked as a school resource officer for vigo county schools. he pleaded guilty to taking more than 80- thousand dollars as part of a kick back scheme. news 10 spoke with new vigo county superintendent rob haworth. he said he's ready for the school corporation to move on from this. "school districts across this country are faced with tough decisions every day. what this allows us to do is focus on the ones that we can have an effect on right now. " the school board's next meeting will be monday evening. [b8]k9 pitts faf set-front pkg faf set a new k-9
