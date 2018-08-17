Speech to Text for Vermillion County man arrested for stabbing

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

office arrested one man in connection to a stabbing investigation. deputies told news 10 joshua loveall entered a home without permission and attempted to force a woman to leave. that's when authorities say another man stepped in. according to deputies loveall stabbed that man. that's when the other man grabbed a gun and shot at loveall. deputies say loveall then left the home. authorities later found loveall with a gun shot wound in the leg. he remains in the vermillion county jail tonight. we have new details for you tonight at