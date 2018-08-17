Clear

Explosive devices found in southern Vigo County home

>> he gets one terre haute mal after police say they found an entire house full of weapons. a vigo county man is in custody tonight .. good evening and thanks for joining us. deputies spent hours collecting all of his weapons... including explosive materials. it all happened at home on 9-36 east sunset pike drive. that's in the southern part of the county. they say it all started when a woman said... this man... gary diana threatened her. deputies got a warrant to search his home. when they did.. they say they found literally "hundreds of guns" they also say they found explosive materials. because of this, they got some help from the indiana state police bomb squad, the fbi, and the a-t-f. vigo county sheriff greg ewing says they thought it was wise in this case to use what's called the "red flag" law. it basically allows law enforcement to restrict gun use for anyone they consider a threat to themselves or others. 22:11:37,06 //////// "that's why indiana has that red flag law, and we are going to safe keep those until a court can determine that he is able to obtain those ." diana is facing charges for intimidation. he'll appear in court next monday. the vermillion county sheriff's
