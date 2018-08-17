Speech to Text for Pet Saver Aug 17th

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

advertising. accused of forcing employees to whmike braun cheated the systemd acfaand made millions.mis. loving terrier mix. he's 6 years old. was found as a stray a few weeks ago. he is neutered. up to date on vaccines. contact the parke vermillion humane society at 492-3540 for more information! that's it.. for "news 10 at midday". experty greg reilly is here -- with -- "kartos!" ///// fun, loving terrier mix. he's 6 years old. was found as a stray a few weeks ago. he is neutered. up to date on vaccines. contact the parke vermillion humane society at 492-3540 for more information! that's it.. for "news 10 at experty greg reilly is here -- with -- "kartos!" ///// fun, loving terrier mix. he's 6 years old. was found as a stray a few weeks ago. he is neutered. up to date on vaccines. contact the parke vermillion humane society at 492-3540 for more information! that's it.. for "news 10 at midday". thanks for watching.. and have a great ???! information! [f2]weather recap-2shot that's it.. for "news 10 at midday". thanks for watching.. and