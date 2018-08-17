Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Vigo Co. Sheriff’s Office, ISP, FBI, ATF at southern Vigo County home Full Story

Pet Saver Aug 17th

Parke Vermillion Humane society at 765-492-3540

Posted: Fri Aug 17 10:40:50 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Aug 17 10:43:43 PDT 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Speech to Text for Pet Saver Aug 17th

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

advertising. accused of forcing employees to whmike braun cheated the systemd acfaand made millions.mis. loving terrier mix. he's 6 years old. was found as a stray a few weeks ago. he is neutered. up to date on vaccines. contact the parke vermillion humane society at 492-3540 for more information! that's it.. for "news 10 at midday". experty greg reilly is here -- with -- "kartos!" ///// fun, loving terrier mix. he's 6 years old. was found as a stray a few weeks ago. he is neutered. up to date on vaccines. contact the parke vermillion humane society at 492-3540 for more information! that's it.. for "news 10 at experty greg reilly is here -- with -- "kartos!" ///// fun, loving terrier mix. he's 6 years old. was found as a stray a few weeks ago. he is neutered. up to date on vaccines. contact the parke vermillion humane society at 492-3540 for more information! that's it.. for "news 10 at midday". thanks for watching.. and have a great ???! information! [f2]weather recap-2shot that's it.. for "news 10 at midday". thanks for watching.. and
Terre Haute
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 90°
Zionsville
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 71°
Rockville
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Broken Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 83°
Brazil
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Marshall
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 73°
Showers and storms still on tap
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Pet Saver Aug 17th

Image

Friday Afternoon Weather

Image

Students perspective on new consolidated school

Image

Air Show road closures, parking, events

Image

Scattered showers and storms are still a prominent part of the forecast for your Friday.

Image

Bowling Green Old Settlers Picnic

Image

Thursday late forecast

Image

Getting ready for fall allergies

Image

The Clydesdales at Memorial Stadium in Terre Haute

Image

Opioid meeting in Sullivan County

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Dispatchers test 9-1-1 services from air show command center

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall