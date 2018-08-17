Speech to Text for Friday Afternoon Weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

sunny a high at 84. clearing tomorrow night, a low at 64. then, sunny and 85 on sunday. have a great weekend. a 20-year-old man faces charges in connection for spotty showers this afternoon and evening. lows tonight at 67. there's a slight chance for rain tomorrow; partly sunny a high at 84. clearing tomorrow night, a low at 64. then, sunny and 85 on sunday. have a great weekend. [c5]carmel hate crime arrest-vo a 20-year-old man faces charges in connection for spotty showers this afternoon and evening. lows tonight at 67. there's a slight chance for rain tomorrow; partly sunny a high at 84. clearing tomorrow night, a low at 64. then, sunny and 85 on sunday. have a great weekend. [c5]carmel hate crime arrest-vo a 20-year-old man faces charges in connection for spotty showers this afternoon and evening. lows tonight at 67. there's a slight chance for rain tomorrow; partly sunny a high at 84. clearing tomorrow night, a low at 64. then, sunny and 85 on sunday. have a great weekend. [c5]carmel hate crime arrest-vo a 20-year-old man faces charges in connection for spotty showers this afternoon and evening. lows tonight at 67. there's a slight chance for rain tomorrow; partly sunny a high at 84. clearing tomorrow night, a low at 64. then, sunny and 85 on sunday. have a great weekend. [c5]carmel hate crime arrest-vo a 20-year-old man faces charges in connection for spotty showers this afternoon and evening. lows tonight at 67. there's a slight chance for rain tomorrow; partly sunny a high at 84. clearing tomorrow night, a low at 64. then, sunny and 85 on sunday. have a great weekend. [c5]carmel hate crime arrest-vo a 20-year-old man faces charges in connection for spotty showers this afternoon and evening. lows tonight at 67. there's a slight chance for rain tomorrow; partly sunny a high at 84. clearing tomorrow night, a low at 64. then, sunny and 85 on sunday. have a great weekend. [c5]carmel hate crime arrest-vo a 20-year-old man faces charges in connection