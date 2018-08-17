Speech to Text for Students perspective on new consolidated school

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

morning. students from "two" different schools -- are coming together because of a consolidation. news 10's kiley thomas is live at the high school -- to show you the progress. /////////// we were here last week to introduce to the brand new parke heritage high school. i want to show you how two pieces of history are coming together. over here we have rockville high school -- with state championship and other memories. over here -- we have turkey run. decades of accomplishment s in these two cabinets. school says they're -- to fill this new trophy case with their own. i want to introduce you to the leader behind the operation. principal dwight ashley. he says seeing the students inter-mix -- is rewarding. ashley admits there have been a few hard reality checks -- leaving behind the history of the two schools. "i'm an extremely sentimental person, i save everything. i love the history behind everything. that's why i started in education as a history teacher" he's embracing the change! so are the hundreds of students. he says the biggest challenge a week in -- has simply been all the new bus routes. you'll hear from a student -- on his perspective of this brand new school. 30 minutes. live -- kt news 10. the city of vincennes has approved an ordinance for food trucks. [b14]food schools -- are coming together because of a consolidation. news 10's kiley thomas is live at the high school -- to show you the progress. //////////// we were here last week to introduce to the brand new parke heritage high school. i want to show you how two pieces of history are coming together. over here we have rockville high school -- with state championship and other memories. over here -- we have turkey run. decades of accomplishment s in these two cabinets. school says they're -- to fill this new trophy case with their own. i want to introduce you to the leader behind the operation. principal dwight ashley. he says seeing the students inter-mix -- is rewarding. ashley admits there have been a few hard reality checks -- leaving behind the history of the two schools. you also heard from a student in our last "20" minutes. he says people are being welcoming. plus -- he enjoys being a part of stronger sport teams now that the two schools are one. live -- kt news 10. indiana congressman larry bucshon will make a stop