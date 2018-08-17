Speech to Text for Air Show road closures, parking, events

thomas live at the airport. hey there kiley -- fill us in on what's happening. /////////// melissa it's a calm -- quiet friday morning here at the terre haute regional airport. that's all about to change this weekend. we're talking .... 80-thousand people 120 volunteers 15-million dollars pumped back into the city. terre haute will be the city to be for the air show this weekend. needless to say lots of "you" want to see it. but getting here may require some patience. the air show takes flight this saturday and sunday. the airport says they estimate nearly "15"-thousand cars will need to be parked over the "2"-day event. parking will be in a large grassy area on the west end of the airport. we've put together a map to help you. there will be two lanes of traffic into the airport grounds. you'll come on east state road 42 at state road 46. driving here this morning -- we saw signs up at the intersection to point drivers in the right direction. there will also be volunteers guiding the way. certain roads will be blocked to help streamline traffic. the entrance on "chamberlain road" is for workers, volunteers and vendors only. you'll have to have a specific pass to use chamberlain. now that we've got through the parking and traffic -- you're probably wondering what time to be here. we'll break down what the air show director says. plus -- your chance to meet the blue angels today. 30 minutes. kt news 10. scattered showers and storms on tap before noon - with a high today at corner! you may have even heard the jets -- flying through the city yesterday! news 10's kiley thomas is live at the terre haute regional airport -- where the fun is about to begin. /////////// take a look at these beauties! the blue angels' jets are all here this morning. today -- the crew will fine tune the planes. they have a rehersal show that starts at noon! unfortunately -- it's not open to the public. but you do have an opportunity to meet the blue angels tonight! we'll get to that in just a minute. so here's what is happening today. the air show committee will be fine tuning the plan for saturday and sunday. they're meeting in just a few hours to get everyone on the same page. final practices begin at noon. so you may see and hear some of the jets around town ! tonight is the meet and greet. saturday -- and sunday -- the blue angels will take flight beginning at "3:30" in the afternoon. director says the earlier you get here -- the closer you'll be able to park. gates open at "8" am. live -- kt news 10. as you just heard from kiley -- you have a chance to meet some of the pilots -- who will put on this weekend's terre haute air show. part of downtown terre haute will be closed off for a "meet and greet." it all starts at 5 p.m. on wabash avenue. you'll have a chance to meet the pilots of the blue angels !! as well as -- the "f-22" raptor team -- and other airshow performers. you can even have your picture taken with them and get autographs! but that's not all... there will be bounce houses, face painting, a beer garden, food trucks. because of all the fun, the city of terre haute will close wabash avenue between 5th and 6th streets. the city will also close 5th street -- between wabash avenue and ohio street. those closings will run from 2 to 8 p.m. [j5]meet k9 pitts thpd-vo that's not the only meet and greet happening in terre haute