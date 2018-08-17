Speech to Text for Scattered showers and storms are still a prominent part of the forecast for your Friday.

Friday: Scattered showers with a few thundershowers possible. High: 83° Friday night: Scattered showers and thundershowers gradually ending. Low: 66° Saturday: A spotty morning shower, becoming partly cloudy. High: 85° Detailed Forecast: Scattered showers and storms are still a prominent part of the forecast for your Friday. By Friday evening some of the activity will begin slowing down. As one system exits the area, another system will be just on the horizon. From our view, it looks as though Sunday will be the transition between the two systems. So, for now Sunday is trending dry. Count on some more rain for next week. Temperatures continue to trend below normal for average day time highs for the next several days.