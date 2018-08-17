Clear

Scattered showers and storms are still a prominent part of the forecast for your Friday.

Friday: Scattered showers with a few thundershowers possible. High: 83° Friday night: Scattered showers and thundershowers gradually ending. Low: 66°

Posted: Fri Aug 17 05:41:39 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Aug 17 05:46:16 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Friday: Scattered showers with a few thundershowers possible. High: 83° Friday night: Scattered showers and thundershowers gradually ending. Low: 66° Saturday: A spotty morning shower, becoming partly cloudy. High: 85° Detailed Forecast: Scattered showers and storms are still a prominent part of the forecast for your Friday. By Friday evening some of the activity will begin slowing down. As one system exits the area, another system will be just on the horizon. From our view, it looks as though Sunday will be the transition between the two systems. So, for now Sunday is trending dry. Count on some more rain for next week. Temperatures continue to trend below normal for average day time highs for the next several days.
Terre Haute
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 74°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 75°
Zionsville
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 71°
Rockville
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 74°
Casey
Few Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 79°
Brazil
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 74°
Marshall
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 74°
