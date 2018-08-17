Clear

Bowling Green Old Settlers Picnic

It will take place on the square in Bowling Green and its free to get on the grounds.

green on friday, august 24th from noon until 10 pm and on saturday, august 25th from 8 am to 9 pm. it will take place on the square in bowling green and it's free to get on the grounds. there will be a jonah fish fry on friday night. you'll have your choice of a chicken noodle dinner or meatloaf on saturday night. you can check out a horse pull on friday night and a tractor pull on saturday night .. bowling green is located in eastern clay county on state road 46.
Showers and storms still on tap
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

