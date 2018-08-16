Speech to Text for The Clydesdales at Memorial Stadium in Terre Haute

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

at memorial stadium in terre haute. the original clydesdale horses made their first appearance in the 19-30's. they were a gift to celebrate the repeal of prohibition. people also used today's opportunity to meet isu football players. people across the country said goodbye to a legend. we'll give