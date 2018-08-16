Speech to Text for Opioid meeting in Sullivan County

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

their attention on drug prevention. they invited local law enforcement officers to help with this cause. sullivan county sheriff clark cottom gave a presentation tonight at the lions club in dugger. he said the community has to approach prevention from several angles. cottom said it's not just about arrests ... it's about providing the right type of resources. "if we can just do our own small part to maybe affect some lives or to affect the younger generations lives and relay a message to them not to go down the path that so many other people have went down then this will be worth it." sheriff cottom says it's also helpful to report suspicious drug activity. indiana state university police are warning of a new scam. it targets local students.