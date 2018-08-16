Speech to Text for Mobile command center set up for Terre Haute Airshow

but it could help thousands stay safe this weekend at the terre haute air show. good evening and thanks for joining us on news 10 nightwatch. vigo county dispatch is using the new technology inside a mobile command center at the airport. news 10's heather good was there as the system was tested earlier today. she's live in the newsroom to explain how it works. 9-1-1 dispatchers will be on site for the air show this weekend. they'll be using new technology so every call for help within the airport grounds will ring into a mobile command center. as your eyes are on the sky... vigo county dispatchers will have their ears to the ground in this mobile command center... for this weekends' air show. covered: rob mcmullen, vigo county 911 director, says, "the whole reason for this is one, to not over burden our dispatchers at central dispatch but to take some of the work off of them, put it out here and we can have a quicker response time." rob mcmullen is the vigo county 9-1-1 director. he explains... dispatchers are using brand new technology to create what's called a "geo-fence." rob mcmullen, vigo county 911 director, says, "any wireless 9-1-1 call that would be placed during the airshow from within the grounds, basically the fenced area of the airport, will ring in here to the mobile command center and one of four dispatchers can answer that call." anyone outside the geo-fence will still have their emergency calls answered at central dispatch like normal. jeff fox, major of operations/vigo county sheriff's office, "because we've established a separate incident management system here, i think that will handle the burden of the air show and if everything goes well it shouldn't have any impact on local public safety." 50-thousand people are expected to show up at the airport for the show... and mcmullen says ... most of the calls coming in to this command center will be for traffic and medical problems. he says... if all goes well ... this technology could be used again at other major public events. people in this mobile command center will also be sending out text alerts... so if you plan to attend the air show... you can sign-up so you get updates on weather... traffic... even lost kids. text "t-h-air-show" to 8-8-8- 7-7-7. live in the newsroom, heather good, news 10. one terre haute man is set to appear in court for a detention hearing