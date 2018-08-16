Clear

Northview volleyball

Lady Knights beat Lady Patriots

Posted: Thu Aug 16 19:54:53 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Aug 16 19:54:53 PDT 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Speech to Text for Northview volleyball

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the season, they entertained northview ... jenny lundy with one of her 17 kills to help northview take game number one.... terre haute north's star tandem of chloe mason and jaelyn fennell would anwser back... mason sets fennell for the big spike... northview's kassidy glassburn was a force to be reckon with at the net...she redirects that shot, glassburn had six blocks.... northviews wins a five-game thriller, three-two...the lady knights have won nine out of the last 10 regular season matchups over the lady patriots... [e3]north central west vigo preview-vo welcome back... i know our indiana high school
Image

Thursday late forecast

Image

Getting ready for fall allergies

Image

The Clydesdales at Memorial Stadium in Terre Haute

Image

Opioid meeting in Sullivan County

Image

Mobile command center set up for Terre Haute Airshow

Image

Northview volleyball

Image

West Vigo boys soccer

Image

Kathleen Ming

Image

THS Preview

Image

NC WV Preview

