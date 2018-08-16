Speech to Text for Kathleen Ming

experienced a game she'll never forgot tongiht, the sullivan girls soccer player was incredible against west vigo... the two faced each other in a wic showdown... west vigo on the attack....they have a nice freshman in corynn degrootee she gets her second varisty goal of the season....she has the potential to be very good, of course it helps she got her athethlic ability from her mom... story of the game was kathleen ming.....she scores to tie the game at one.... ming the goal off the the west vigo keeper and she was just getting started... nifty move by ming to avoid the keeper again as she pulls off the hat trick..... second half and the sullivan senior wasn't slowing down....she again beats the west vigo defense for goal number four in the game... and moments later ming would score her 100th goal of her career with her fifth goal of the game, you know how impressive that is.... ming finished with six goals, which tied the school is.... ming finished with six goals, which tied the school single game .....sullivan wins big six-one.... reaching the century mark in goals is something that is pretty special to kathleen... i started crying immediately when i found out. it was not just a personal goal, but a team goal to get me there. i couldn't of done it without them. everyone pushed. we all knew today was going to be the day, we felt it. sullivan and west vigo also met in a wic boys soccer matchup... andy myers with