Clear

Kathleen Ming

Sullivan senior reaches 100 career goals

Posted: Thu Aug 16 19:52:38 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Aug 16 19:52:38 PDT 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Speech to Text for Kathleen Ming

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

experienced a game she'll never forgot tongiht, the sullivan girls soccer player was incredible against west vigo... the two faced each other in a wic showdown... west vigo on the attack....they have a nice freshman in corynn degrootee she gets her second varisty goal of the season....she has the potential to be very good, of course it helps she got her athethlic ability from her mom... story of the game was kathleen ming.....she scores to tie the game at one.... ming the goal off the the west vigo keeper and she was just getting started... nifty move by ming to avoid the keeper again as she pulls off the hat trick..... second half and the sullivan senior wasn't slowing down....she again beats the west vigo defense for goal number four in the game... and moments later ming would score her 100th goal of her career with her fifth goal of the game, you know how impressive that is.... ming finished with six goals, which tied the school is.... ming finished with six goals, which tied the school single game .....sullivan wins big six-one.... reaching the century mark in goals is something that is pretty special to kathleen... i started crying immediately when i found out. it was not just a personal goal, but a team goal to get me there. i couldn't of done it without them. everyone pushed. we all knew today was going to be the day, we felt it. sullivan and west vigo also met in a wic boys soccer matchup... andy myers with
Terre Haute
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 74°
Zionsville
Scattered Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Rockville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
Casey
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 78°
Brazil
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
Rain still possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Thursday late forecast

Image

Getting ready for fall allergies

Image

The Clydesdales at Memorial Stadium in Terre Haute

Image

Opioid meeting in Sullivan County

Image

Mobile command center set up for Terre Haute Airshow

Image

Northview volleyball

Image

West Vigo boys soccer

Image

Kathleen Ming

Image

THS Preview

Image

NC WV Preview

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Dispatchers test 9-1-1 services from air show command center

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall