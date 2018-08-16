Clear

NC WV Preview

T-Birds visit the Vikings

Posted: Thu Aug 16 19:12:56 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Aug 16 19:12:57 PDT 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

football teams around the wabash valley are excited to kick off their seasons tomorrow .... sports 10 is pumped up as well, we'll have highlights from 11 games friday night on our first full in the zone of the season... one of the big games on the schedule has class 1a, third ranked north central visiting 3a west vigo..... last year in the video your watching the t-birds beat the vikings 22-18, to give north central their first win over a terre haute school in 36 years.... this game is a role reversal for west vigo ...many of the opponents they face are bigger than them ... head coach jeff cobb knows his vikings can't over look smaller north central, especially after what happened one season ago... a lot of times we're the opposite. smaller team going against the bigger team in our conference. that's the learning curve for kids. that's the toughest thing when you have 15-18 kids and trying to instill that in them. we've always strived to have a program that is like a linton. north vermillion the last few years and like eastern greene has been recently. to continue to be competitive and put that competitive product on the field. terre haute south opens their season tomorrow
