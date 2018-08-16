Speech to Text for Local VIPs take flight with the Blue Angels

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

employee to take flight today. the storm team's eric stidman strapped into the back seat of u-s navy blue angels jet number-"7". lieutenant andre webb commanded the jet. for roughly 40-minutes.. he flew eric above the wabash valley. you might've seen him in the distinctive bright blue and yellow jet high above speeding across the sky! we are proud to report he reached more than 7 g's and he didn't pass out or get sick! "i never win anything... this is the 1st thing i've ever been nominated for and actually selected for in my life... so the feeling was overwhelming on that alone... and to do this for news 10... our community and take our viewers on a ride of a lifetime.. there are no words for that!" two local v-i-ps also experienced rides on blue angels jet number-"7" this afternoon. lea anne crooks is chancellor of the terre haute ivy tech community college campus. she took to the sky right after eric stidman. the blue angels selected her for being so active in our community. and the other v-i-p who soared high into the sky today was jennifer isbell scott. she works for vectren energy. and the blues selected her as well for her passion of giving back to the community. people in clinton were treated to