Speech to Text for The planes start coming into Terre Haute

place this weekend. yesterday on news 10 we showed you first hand what it was like to be up in the air with the best of the best. now today the valley got to welcome even more of these aviation professionals to terre haute. news 10s garrett brown is live at the terre haute regional airport... to tell us who flew in. rondrell, patrece theres a good chance if you live in terre haute you probably heard many of these jet arrive. thats as many took laps around the airport getting ready for the upcoming show. all of which are nationally known. one, two three, four, five, six. that's as the remaining blue angels arrived in terre haute. upon arrival giving us a taste of whats to come... i got to talk to pilot of angel number five lieutenant tyler davies about his excitement of coming to the wabash valley. "we haven't been here in a very very long time. so to be able to bring what we do back to the city is something very special to me." of course these angels didn't come alone. over forty members of the angels flight crew arrived on their own seprate plane. one many know as fat albert. their jobs is to ensure these planes are in perfect condition before these pilots take off. "here ill be the one to get into the aircraft, turn it up, go up on power, run it through some automated systems checks and when it comes time for the show ill be the one to go up on the lex and strap the pilot in and run out to launch him out." but the angels weren't the only ones in the skies thursday. that's as the f-22 raptors also arrived in town. these jets are constantly on standby ready to take off at a moment's notice even during the airshow in case of an emergency. but these pilots are eager to show off these jets impressive skills in they skies. "it means the world to the raptor demo team and i to just be here in terre haute because this is our first time with the raptor demo team coming here to perform so we look forward to getting out there. meeting the community and just thanking the sponsors, volunteers and staff that work hard behind the scenes to put this airshow together." with only a few days from from the terre haute airshow kicking off. these pilots are just ready to interact with the vigo county community. especially to inspire those already interested in a career in avation. "no matter what they wanna go do whether it be in the military, whether is be a first responder, engineering. it does not matter. to be able to tell them to go shoot for a goal is just something that means a lot to me." now tomorrow will be the last day for preparations for the airshow. the remaining acts will arrive in town throughout the day.. as well as a pilot safety meeting taking place in the early morning. reporting live from the terre haute regional airport. im news 10s