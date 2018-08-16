Speech to Text for New Vigo County income tax gets broken down

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

percent increase on your income taxes. that happened tuesday night.. and many of you have asked us how this works.. news 10's sarah lehman found out how this breaks down for your paycheck. she joins us live in the newsroom with the numbers. patrece... rondrell... people living in vigo county are now going to start paying two percent on their income taxes. one economist says it's something that could eventually affect the county in a negative way.. it was a full house tuesday when the county council approved the income tax increase. a lot of people who live in vigo county were not happy about it. "i could stand to pay more taxes for a lot of things. this doesn't seem to be one of them." economy professor at indiana state university robert guel says he and his collegue from rose hulman kevin christ did not think it was a good idea. "it soaks up about two thirds to three quarters of the tax capacity that the citizens of vigo county have to fund this single purpose. this jail and the staffing associated with it. for that reason both of us were not excited." but, guel says that vigo county residents should have expected a large increase in taxes.... "we needed to do something with the jail...maybe not this, but we needed to do something and that something was going to cost some significant money." and with the potential for future projects in the county, he says this could be a sign of things to come. "everybody should understand that their wallets are going to get substantially lighter over the next 20 years because of the tax increases necessary to fund these very large things." "if the income tax continues to increase some vigo county residents might get in their cars...pack up and move across county lines. that's where the income tax is lower and it can't effect them." "i might buy a house just over the clay county line face lower taxes over there and there would be no way for vigo county. the county council or any executive in the county council to protect their need to have my share of taxes. i'd just move away from my taxes. that is one of the consequences of rasing taxes." but one thing is for sure... if the tax increases get to big, people will look to escape them. these income taxes are going to help pay for the new jail. meanwhile, the county still has about nine hundred thousand dollars to pay on the current jail. that's with a payment plan that last's until 20-20. live in the newsroom sarah lehman news 10. back to you. [b5]convention center location-mongx vo rov in addition to that income tax increase for a new jail..