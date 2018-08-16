Speech to Text for UMV Letter to residents

good evening and thanks for joining us. for the past few months... we've told you about united methodist village in lawrenceville, illinois. several employees reached out to us after they say their paychecks bounced. we then learned through our reporting, that the "illinois department of public health" was investigating the home for violating state policy. tonight... news 10 bureau chief gary brian is live in lawrenceville with "new" developments. he has more on a new letter from u-m-v's board members. he explains why they're now fessing up to a failure to communicate on "their" side. the united methodist village released a letter to the community today. in it, the village addresses many issues they are facing. the letter released today is quoted as being from the united methodist village board. in the letter united methodist village addresses the financial situation. the village points to the medicaid program as the cause of many issues. saying quote: "the medicaid program is one of the worst--if not the worst---medicaid program in the country." the village also says a decrease in gifts to the facility have caused financial shortfalls. in the release the village says it's searching for a director of finance. according to united methodist village this is to quote: "assist in perfecting our system and managing our resources." end quote . the last paragraph addresses the community regarding communication. that paragraph says quote: "we feel that we have failed by not keeping you and the community informed by the issues we face. as a result, we will begin a series of meetings, newsletters, and social media updates with employees, residents, their famalies, and our friends in the community." end quote. united methodist village has announced two sessions with bishop frank beard on august 23rd. news 10 will continue to follow this story. live in lawrenceville, gary brian news 10."