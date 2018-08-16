Speech to Text for Larry Bucshon stops at Union Hospital

this morning. u-s congressman "larry bucshon" toured the hospital's "heart and vascular institute". before congress.. "bucshon" was "a physician" a "surgeon" specializing "in cardio-thoracic surgery". "bucshon says".. he's impressed "with the top notch facility" and "technology" that patients have available to them in terre haute. /////// [e2]bucshon at union hospital-sot vo //////// "even though i've been in hospitals for years, i still think it's important every once in a while to kind of get an an update from the community as it relates to their ability to take care of patients." ////////// "bucshon" also said.. "healthcare" is one of the most important issues our country is facing "right now". "he said".. "by visitin hospitals" and "talking with providers and "patients".. he hopes to improve the current system.