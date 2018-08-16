Clear

Back to school at the Woods

Posted: Thu Aug 16 15:11:27 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Aug 16 15:11:28 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

"1"-local college welcomes its students with pride. welcome "class of 20-22"! "it' move-in day" for students "at saint mary-of- the-woods college". and continuing with tradition.. "faculty and staff" lined the entrance of the campus to welcome the new faces "with pomp and circumstance"! "president dottie king says".. everyone is eager to get back into the swing of things. //////// [b19]move in day at smwc-sot vo //////// "my favorite part of it, i think, is the expression of wonder on the paren'ts and the student' s faces. i think that when they see this, they know they've joined something special and going to be something significant in all of their lives and they feel very welcomed and that's really gratifying." ///////// "president king says".. the "200"-new students "is" a school record. she attributes the growing success of the college.. "to going co-ed", "adding significant programs", "its marketing and communications team", and "top notch faculty and staff". volunteers spent the morning sprucing-up downtown
