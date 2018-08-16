Clear

Drug bust in Greene/Sullivan Counties

wraps-up a "4"-month investigation "and that investigation" was al related "to illegal drug activity". "the majority" bein focused "on conspiracy to commit dealing in methamphetami ne". according "to indiana state police" .. starting at "5"- o'clock "yesterday".. "officers" began serving felony arrest warrants at the suspects homes or, on traffic stops. in all.. "10"-people were arrested. "8"-were booked "into the sullivan county jail". "2"-were "taken to greene county". for a complete photo line-up.. with preliminary charges of those arrested.. go to our website "at w-t-h-i t-v dot com". "if" you suspect "illegal drug activity in your neighborhood" .. pick-up your phone and call "crime stoppers" that telephone number.. 812- 238-stop. [b14]x in illinois-vo "tougher penalties".. for those caught
