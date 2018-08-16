Speech to Text for FBI raids Terre Haute home, finding child porn

executing a search warrant "at a terre haute home". [b12]child porn charges-vo "federal agents" had been investigating who was downloading "child pornography" at a home on north 13th street. this past tuesday .. "agents" raided that home which belongs to "52"-year-old "charles hill". according to federal court documents from the southern district of indiana, "hill" admitted to having child pornography "on his laptop", "phone", and "on an external hard drive". records say "the f-b-i" found "15"-hundred images and "5"- child-sized mannequins "inside hill's home". "the government" has asked that "hill" be held until trial. "a detention hearing" is set "for next thursday" in indianapolis. "hill" has "a child pornography conviction" out of vigo county from 20-04. another crime alert "out of southern indiana"..