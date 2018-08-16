Speech to Text for More on the future convention center location

this week approved a "1"-and a half-percent increase in the county's "innkeeper's tax". you'll pay the tax.. "if" you stay in a hotel, motel or campsight in vigo county. "that money" is expected to hel pay "for a new convention center for terre haute". last night on news 10.. we talked with vigo county capital improvement board president "jon marvel" about a potential "location" for a new convention center. he told us.. the board's "goal" is to build the center between "8th" and "9th" streets.. downtown. today.. county attorney "michael wright" told us.. a traffic engineering firm has been hired to help assess traffic in the downtown area. plus.. they're looking into traffic patterns on the east side of the city. those traffic studies "and" input from the architect will determine a final location. ////////// [b8]convention center location-sot "...next steps are really um developing a working document that has a sight plan and has a vision for what the community's gonna get for that investment.." ///////// the county council and the city have already the county council and the city ///////// the county council and the city have already pledged "10"-million dollars "each" toward a convention center. the terre haute convention and visitors bureau.. "5"-million. "new information for you now"..