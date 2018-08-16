https://www.linkedin.com/in/s-arnold/

Clear

Parke Heritage Middle and High Schools are creating a new legacy, post consolidation.

morning. students from "two" different schools -- are coming together because of a consolidation. news 10's kiley thomas is live at the high school -- to show you the progress. /////////// we were here last week to introduce to the brand new parke heritage high school. i want to show you how two pieces of history are coming together. over here we have rockville high school -- with state championship and other memories. over here -- we have turkey run. decades of accomplishment s in these two cabinets. school says they're -- to fill this new trophy case with their own. i want to introduce you to the leader behind the operation. principal dwight ashley. he says seeing the students inter-mix -- is rewarding. ashley admits there have been a few hard reality checks -- leaving behind the history of the two schools. "i'm an extremely sentimental person, i save everything. i love the history behind everything. that's why i started in education as a history teacher" he's embracing the change! so are the hundreds of students. he says the biggest challenge a week in -- has simply been all the new bus routes. you'll hear from a student -- on his perspective of this brand new school. 30 minutes. live -- kt news 10.
