Replay Runway

Local celebrity models will be wearing costumes made from recycled materials and competing to raise funds.

an annual fundraiser. we are happy to announce that this year we will be offering international dinner from several countries around the world. our local celebrity models will be wearing costumes made from recycled materials and competing to raise funds and be the green queen/king of terre haute 2018. sat, august 25, 2018 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm edt wabash activity center 300 south 5th street terre haute, in 47807
