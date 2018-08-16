Clear

Showers and thundershowers continue.

Thursdsay: Showers and thundershowers continue. High: 82° Thursday night: Scattered showers and thundershowers still possible. Low: 69°

Terre Haute
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 70°
Robinson
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 70°
Zionsville
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 67°
Rockville
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
Casey
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Brazil
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 70°
Marshall
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
