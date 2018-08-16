Speech to Text for Showers and thundershowers continue.

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

83. we'll keep the unsettled weather around tonight, a low at 69. then, your friday will bring another chance for showers and storms. highs tomorrow at 82. looks like some clearing will start happening late friday night. a morning shower possible saturday, then partly sunny with a high at 85. [c3]tease 10 best buy money watch-vo a look at the morning's top storms look likely again today, with highs capping off at 83. we'll keep the unsettled weather around tonight, a low at 69. then, your friday will bring another chance for showers and storms. highs tomorrow at 82. looks like some clearing will start happening late friday night. a morning shower possible saturday, then partly sunny with a high at 85. a look at the morning's top stories we're following for storms look likely again today, with highs capping off at 83. we'll keep the unsettled weather around tonight, a low at 69. then, your friday will bring another chance for showers and storms. highs tomorrow at 82. looks like some clearing will start happening late friday night. a morning shower possible saturday, then partly sunny with a high at 85. storms look likely again today, with highs capping off at 83. we'll keep the unsettled weather around tonight, a low at 69. then, your friday will bring another chance for showers and storms. highs tomorrow