Speech to Text for Clydesdales in Clinton

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

scene today. the budweiser company rode its clydesdale horses through the city today. people lined up along the streets just to see the horses. the parade started at jerry's restaurant. it ended at the local vfw. afterward people could take pictures with both horses and the veterans. former wabash valley football star danny etling prepares