Speech to Text for News 10's Alia Blackburn rides the sky with Billy Werth

"terre haute air show". excitement just keeps on building -- including here in our newsroom. our team has been taking flight all week -- including news 10s alia blackburn. she joins us now to tell us about her ride in the sky. pilot billy werth and i were the perfect match in my book.. an indiana state grad and a seasoned pilot -- he's no stranger to terre haute or its air show ... and like you'll see this weekend -- his style is just about having fun. "it's a little bitty airplane with a lot of horsepower." it's like the "dodge viper" of airplanes... billy: "it's really angled like a motorcycle would be but it's pretty fast like a race car would be." "the seat here is like welded to the frame... " pilot billy werth is "back" for another round of the terre haute air show... "this is your roller-coaster... you get to reinvent it every time you go fly ..." and we went along for the ride "so this goes on like a backpack.." with billy's instruction... "ooh!" it wasn't long before we were ready for liftoff. gopro nats and before i knew it .... we were airbound. thousands of feet up in the air -- felt like a dream... one minute we go from chasing clouds... to rolling in them... but what goes up... must come down... and just like that... we were back on land ... " but the craziest part of it all??? we lived to tell about it... "that's how we do it at the terre haute air show!" billy will perform twice in the air show this weekend ... once by himself -- and another with his brother -- who will be racing alongside him in a motorcycle down the runway. back to you. alia wasn't the only news