Danny Etling preseason game 2

Etling ready for preseason game number two

Posted: Wed Aug 15 19:38:56 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Aug 15 19:38:56 PDT 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

one of the games on the schedule is the new england patriots hosting the philadelphia eagles in rematch of last years super bowl... the game could be another opportunity for danny etling to prove why he deserves a roster spot with new england..... your watching video of the patriots seventh round draft pick in action, he went two for five for 21 yards in his very first nfl game... reports from the boston media say the former terre haute south qb has looked much more comfortable this week at practice ... danny says his approach with the pats hasn't changed, he just keeps going about his business! honestly you just want to keep working. doesn't matter how far ahead or behind you are. coaching staff is going to work with you. about continuing to work hard. continuing to work at an uptempo pace . have a sense of urgency about yourself. if you can do that and listen to what you're being coach. think you'll be ok. for the first time in eight years the
