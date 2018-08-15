Clear

Proposed location for a new convention center

Proposed location for a new convention center

Posted: Wed Aug 15 19:34:33 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Aug 15 19:34:33 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Proposed location for a new convention center

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

convention center good evening and welcome to news 10 on my fox 10. the "vigo county capital improvement board" met today to approve an architectural contract for a new convention center for downtown terre haute. you're looking at a map of the area. board president jon marvel told news 10....their goal is to build the center between 8th and 9th street... downtown terre haute. that's where the terminal and copper bar currently sit...as well as property at 9th and cherry. marvel told us a new hotel is also going up on the southwest corner of 8th and cherry to be part of the convention center "plan". the name of that hotel is not yet being released. the board today approved a more than 1-point-6 million dollar contract with an indianapolis architect. the proposed convention center will be about 35- thousand square feet. it's expected to have nearly 700 parking spaces. two parking garages are proposed marvel said they hope to "firm up" the location of the convention center in their meeting next month. police officers found themselves in a different setting
Terre Haute
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 72°
Robinson
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 70°
Zionsville
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 72°
Casey
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 72°
Brazil
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 72°
Scattered showers continue
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rain is still possible through the night

Image

Clydesdales in Clinton

Image

News 10's Alia Blackburn rides the sky with Billy Werth

Image

Danny Etling preseason game 2

Image

Proposed location for a new convention center

Image

Illinois football preview

Image

Jared Hankins

Image

News 10's Eric Stidman takes flight with the Blue Angels

Image

The Alzheimer's Walk

Image

The Kindness Mission

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong