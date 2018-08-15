Speech to Text for Proposed location for a new convention center

convention center good evening and welcome to news 10 on my fox 10. the "vigo county capital improvement board" met today to approve an architectural contract for a new convention center for downtown terre haute. you're looking at a map of the area. board president jon marvel told news 10....their goal is to build the center between 8th and 9th street... downtown terre haute. that's where the terminal and copper bar currently sit...as well as property at 9th and cherry. marvel told us a new hotel is also going up on the southwest corner of 8th and cherry to be part of the convention center "plan". the name of that hotel is not yet being released. the board today approved a more than 1-point-6 million dollar contract with an indianapolis architect. the proposed convention center will be about 35- thousand square feet. it's expected to have nearly 700 parking spaces. two parking garages are proposed marvel said they hope to "firm up" the location of the convention center in their meeting next month. police officers found themselves in a different setting