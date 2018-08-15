Clear

Illinois football preview

Casey-Westfield, Marshall and Newton ready for the season

Posted: Wed Aug 15 19:10:21 PDT 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

football season kicks off this week, over in illinois they have to wait one more week to start the year .... the wabash valley once again should have several competitive teams in the land of lincoln in the thick of the playoff chase .... no one in our area has won more games the last three years than newton....the eagles have made the playoffs four straight years ....if they get that done this year it'll be with a new cast.... newton returns just three starters on offense, but have seven back on defense, a group head coach jason fulton believes could pretty good! just like newton, marshall has been a regular in the illinois playoffs with four straight postseason appearances ....with 11 starters back the lions have experience to be dangerous again this year....first year head coach jared boyll was a star at marshall and expects his current players to respect the program just the way he did! at one time casey-westfield was the standard in illinois when it came to small school football...but the warriors have fallen on hard times the last couple of years, including a two and seven campaign one season ago....with 13 starters back and some hard training this offseason the warriors feel they aren't far away from competing once again... here's a look at the answer to today's weather quiz last couple of years, including a two and seven campaign one season ago....with 13 starters back and some hard training this offseason the warriors feel
