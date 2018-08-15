Speech to Text for Jared Hankins

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

from indianapolis... lawrence north senior jared hankins has verbally committed to play for the sycamores ..... the six-four- guard shot 43 percent from the three-point line last year and averaged 16 points a game for the wildcats... hankins was a indiana junior all-star, who's ranked the 13th best player from the state in the 2019 class..... while the indiana high school