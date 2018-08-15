Speech to Text for The Alzheimer's Walk

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

are fighting the battle with alzheimer's disease. it's the sixth-leading cause of death in the united states. but as news 10's abby kirk explains... some in the wabash valley are doing something to fight back. "it was really hard. and bare with me, if i get emotional..." it's not an easy subject for john lawson.... "i miss him, i really do." ...who lost his dad nearly 2 years ago .... to a disease he says took a life too soon. "i know my dad is in a better place, but you know, i was hurt because we had no answers." at 68-years-old lawson's dad passed away from "lewy body dementia..." ...his thinking, memory, and movement slowly detiorated.... "we need to get more awareness out there. for this terrible thing that is going on, this terrible disease." lawson.... abby: "how old are you?" sawyer 6... and, his daughter, sawyer, are teaming up to raise awareness for a disease that affected--- not only them....but millions of americans. nat on september 16th----these two and several others will "walk to end alz-heimer's "at fairbanks park in terre haute..... an event put on by the alz- heimer's association greater indiana chapter. "it's just a great day for families to come out if you have a loved one living with the disease or you know a loved one that has passed because of the disease." 6-year old sawyer is ready.... nat she'll tell you ...she's the top fundraiser for her team.... raising nearly 700-dollars, already .... " ...she kicks a lot of people's butts..." nat continuing to lead the way.... "its hard, its a hard situation to go through. and i dont wish it upon anybody." one step at a time.... in terre haute, abby kirk, news 10. for more information on the "walk end to alzheimer's" event... go to our website... wthi tv dot com. an experience like no other... it's hard to put into words... but video