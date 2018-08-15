Speech to Text for The Kindness Mission

one man who has faced adversity.. is traveling to teach students. doctor micheal goodman has "treacher collins syndrome". that's a facial condition where your bones don't form all the way.. it can affect things like breathing and eating.. goodman has traveled to almost 50 different schools telling students his story. today he shared his story with sullivan elementary students. everyone's fighting a battle whether it be internal or external we are going through something whether we show it or not. more than 5 million americans