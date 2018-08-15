Clear
LGBTQ Services at ISU

cultural student center at indiana state university aims to do. the center offers education resources for many groups of students. this includes the lgbtq community-- international students-- and many more. a grad assistant at the center says relations with students gets better every year. [b18]isu lgbtq services-sot "i really want them to know we're here and actively engaged with them all the time make sure that they feel comfortable, that they feel safe, that they really do feel suppported." students can find the multi cultural student resource center on the 7th floor of the hulman student union. [b19]kindness mission-vo head on kindness is taught at a young age ... that's why
