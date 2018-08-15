Speech to Text for 101st Airborne in local parade

airborne marching band is making a comeback. the band will be in the labor day parade in palestine illinois. this year is the 65th labor day celebration. almost 50 years have gone by since the last time they were in the festivites. we are very excited to have the 101st airborne marching band back in palestine. it's been since the 1970's since we've had them in the parade and they are going to be a wonderful addition to the historic labor day parade the celebration takes place august 30th through september third. the parade starts at 10 a.m on labor day. welcoming all students back with open arms.. that's what the multi