Speech to Text for Kevin is keeping a close eye on the weekend forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

cloudy, with a low around 70. south wind 8 to 11 mph. chance of precipitation is 70%. new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. thursday a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. cloudy, with a high near 82. south wind around 8 mph. new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. thursday night a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before and possibly a thunderstorm. cloudy, with a low around 70. south wind 8 to 11 mph. chance of precipitation is 70%. new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. thursday a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. cloudy, with a high near 82. south wind around 8 mph. new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. thursday night a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 2am. mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. southwest wind 3 to 6 mph. it's something that many of us hear ... especially on those warm summer nights. and you may have seen traces of them on your trees. storm team 10's "chris piper" dives into cicadas... and everything you need to know about them. //////// alia like you said, this time of year we hear them, but what you may not know.. is it's a specific kind of cicada that we hear. today i talked with peter coppinger, he's a professor of biology at rose hulman. and possibly a thunderstorm. cloudy, with a low around 70. south wind 8 to 11 mph. chance of precipitation is 70%. new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. thursday a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. cloudy, with a high near 82. south wind around 8 mph. new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. thursday night a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 2am. mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. southwest wind 3 to 6 mph. it's something that many of us hear ... especially on