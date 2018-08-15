Speech to Text for Eric Stidman gears up to take flight with Blue Angels

over the wabash valley! they're headlining the terre haute air show this saturday and sunday! and as we inch closer to show time.. excitement is building! how about seeing one of our news 10 family members strapping into the back seat of one of their flashy blue and yellow jets? that's exactly what happened today. and news 10's susan dinkel joins us now "live" from the terre haute airport. she's walking us through "this ride of a lifelime" that storm team-"10" meteorologist eric stidman got! she takes us now "behind the blues"... ///////// //////// alia.. let me introduce you to jet number-"7"! this is what took eric stidman on the flight of his life! and from start to finish.. i was with him every step of the way! /////// the storm team's eric stidman got the golden ticket! a once in a lifetime opportunity to fly back seat in a blue angels jet. but you don't just jump right into a jet and take off... it requires prep. prep in the form of understanding more about the flight.. safety procedures and how this ride will impact your body. --nat-- eric zipped into his flight suit to keep this experience moving forward.. as the weather wasn't cooperating.. his original flight time had to be pushed back a bit! --nat-- he also made a point to get to know his pilot lt. andre webb.. he commands jet number-7. --nat-- at 1-o'clock, it was show time.. a walk to the jet to get strapped-in and to receive final instructions. --nat-- minutes later... the cockpit canopy dropped.. locked.. and it was 'go time'! --nat-- from take off to soaring high above.. eric spent roughly 40 minutes on his flight above the wabash valley. from ground level to his 'on board camera'.. memories of this experience were made and etched in his mind forever!" ///////// o-k.. you have seen the prep.. the take-off.. and some of his flight time from inside the take-off.. and some of his flight time from inside the cockpit... so, how did eric hold up in the back seat? did he pass out? did he get sick? you'll hear straight from him.. and his pilot coming-up at 6! back to you! ////////// tickets for this weekend's air show are available to