Speech to Text for Citizens Police Academy applications

like to be a police officer... here's your chance. applications are being accepted until friday for this year's citizens police academy. it's being hosted by the terre haute police department. it's an "8"-week long first han experience -- designed to let average citizens take a walk in the life of a police officer. chief "john plasse" says the program is just another way to give back to the community. "it's just kind of something to give back to the community to let them see what we do and hopefully have fun doing that." if you're interested in applying for the "8"-week citizens police academy -- be sure to stop by the terre haute police department and fill out an application. forms are due by this friday. the academy runs from august 21st through october 9th. it's a flight of a life-time... "whooo!"