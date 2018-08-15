Clear
National Health Week, adult day

Posted: Wed Aug 15 14:28:01 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

stay healthy! today -- the wabash valley health center hosted "adult day." all week long they are celebrating "national health center week" with health centers across the nation. monday was a focus on kids. today.. it was all about the adults! there were free t-shirts.. haircuts... local vendors and community partners. the first "75"-households were given "free" fruits and vegetables! [b19]national health week adult day-sot vo "its really a honor and a privelege to be able to provide healthcare throughout the year. and, for us it is just a way to say thanks. weve got tremendous community partners to help us put on three big events like this. this is a big undertaking, a lot of fun. but, a lot of community support to pull this off." tomorrow is a community cook-out. lunch will be served from "11" to "2". if you've ever wanted to know what it's
