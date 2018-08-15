Clear
Vincennes Food Truck ordinance

Posted: Wed Aug 15 14:26:31 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Aug 15 14:26:31 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

knox county tonight... that's as a food truck ordinance has passed in one wabash valley town. news 10 bureau chief gary brian joins us now live in vincennes gary.. what can you tell us? //////// the food truck ordinance has been a topic of debate for the last month here in vincennes. but a vote monday has made the ordinance .. law. when we last spoke with simon willis he was apprehensive on how a food truck ordinance would impact his business. "if it's fair why not? if its not fair then maybe some people could argue it." that brought him to monday night's city council meeting. "it effects us so we figured we'd show up take note of whats going on." councilman brian grove originally proposed the ordinance. the ordinance was tabled at last month's council meeting. on monday night the ordinance passed. "it was definitely a process. i thought it would go a little bit quicker than it did. but we haves from setting up on main street. "we thought it was redundent. we had already kind of protected the brick and mortar restaurants. they can't set up fifty feet from the brick and mortars." the council also removed language that would limit times for trucks on personal property. "it was just an error putting a restriction on private property. definitely overstepped there." the ordinance now spells out regulations all food trucks must follow when set up in the city of vincennes. willis says those regulations are all things his business can work with. "for the most part it's all geared toward safety which is always a good thing. there's not really anything in there that would effect us." "the ordinance was orginally in response to a proposed food truck night. at six oclock i will tell you what the board of works has to say about food trucks on the river walk. live in response to a proposed food truck night. at six oclock i will tell you what the board of works has to say about food trucks on the river walk. live in vincennes, gary brian news 10."
