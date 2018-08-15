Speech to Text for Law enforcement learn about train safety

the message from "indiana railroad". today.. news 10's "garrett brown" joined more than a dozen law enforcement for "officer on a train". it's a program aimed at educating local police on how to prevent collisions and trespassing. "garrett".. what can you tell us? alia.. "1"-hundred and "1" accidents were recorded on indiana railways in 20-17 alone. it's a number that has the state listed in the top "10" in the nation. that's why the "indiana railroad" offered police officers a ride-along to experience what many conductors face on a daily basis. [b5]train safety with law enforcement-pkg distracted driving has police.. and conducters concerned. wednesday.. more than a dozen officers gathered at indiana railroad to get a first hand look at the growing issue. "now and days there so much in a hurry and don't realize that trying to go around a crossing when an indicator is showing a trains approaching to save four minutes or five minutes." the "officer on a train" event was put on with the help of operation lifesaver indiana. a group that does presentations educating how to save lives on the tracks. an issue that is continually on the rise around the state. "well indiana is ranked sixth in the nation for railroad crossing collisions. which is pretty high were a fifteen state so that's a high number." also during the ride the train ran a live feed of the front of the train showing what these conductors see every day. not only showing those driving through intersections. but also another issue that claimed ten lives last year trespassing by walking on railroad tracks. "you could be severely injured or killed its easy even if your not on the tracks. a train over hangs the tracks by three feet on either side so you can still be injured or killed that way as well." now these officers hope to pass this knowledge onto others. doing what they can to help prevent future fatalities across the state. "you know we need to do maybe a little bit better job enforcing trespassing, just seeing the concerns that they've got and seeing the video of people walking on the tracks and getting killed. it can cost a life and we can help prevent that." now coming up at the top of the hour i'll dig a little deeper into what the indiana railroad had to say. including advice that could help you in an emergency situation. back to you.